Miley Cyrus Weighs in On Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Video: "That's Supposed to Be a Good Example?"

UPDATE: In an ironic twist, it looks as though Miley Cyrus was actually filmed with a gun in her hand for Lolawolf's music video for their track titled "Bitch" well before her comments below were made.

Hmmm...and considering how candid the former Disney darling is, we're guessing we'll hear directly from her about what she has to say about that!

Someone's probably not joining the squad...

In an interview with Marie Claire for its September 2015 issue, which features her on the cover, Cyrus busted out some harsh words about fellow pop star Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" video. The femme fatale and revenge-themed clip features a slew of the singer's celebrity pals showing off fight moves while dressed in sexy outfits.

"I don't get the violence revenge thing," Cyrus, who has been both celebrated and criticized for her own racy looks and antics, told the magazine. "That's supposed to be a good example?" the 22-year-old added. "And I'm a bad role model because I'm running around with my t-tties out? I'm not sure how t-tties are worse than guns."

"There is so much sexism, ageism, you name it," she added. "Kendrick Lamar sings about LSD and he's cool. I do it and I'm a druggie whore."

Swift, 25, who has met Cyrus several times in the past, and Lamar, 28, who appears in the "Bad Blood" video, have not commented.