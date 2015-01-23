Elizabeth Chambers Flaunts Fabulous Post-Baby Body Just 7 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Harper!

It's been less than two months since Elizabeth Chambers gave birth to her first child with hubby Armie Hammer, and the new mama is already flaunting her post-baby body out on the town.

Chambers and Hammer were both dressed to the nines at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Show at Los Angeles' elite Sunset Tower Hotel last night, but all eyes were on the Lone Ranger's leading lady.

Dressed in a stunning, fitted Armani black sequin cocktail dress that perfectly highlighted her figure, Chambers was easily one of the best dressed stars of the night.

It's been a whirlwind few months for the proud new parents, given that they welcomed their first baby, Harper, back on Dec. 1.