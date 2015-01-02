Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Share Adorable Pics With Newborn Daughter Harper on a Plane

Little Harper is certainly flying in style—although she doesn't seem to be amused!

Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an image of their family soaring high in the sky in a helicopter.

The sweet shot, which features Elizabeth, Armie and the couple's newborn baby girl, who is now officially one month old, was taken in the cockpit of the plane and shows the lovebirds beaming from ear to ear. Harper, however, appears much-less amused, flashing a giant yawn for the photo as she rests peacefully in her father's arms. Oh, and take we talk about that adorable onesies? Yeah, she's killing us with cuteness.

"To grandmother's (and grandfather's) house we went," Chambers captioned the pic. "LA-bound just in time for NYE. Be safe, everyone!#Harperthinkscockpitsareboring."