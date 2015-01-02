Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Share Adorable Pics With Newborn Daughter Harper on a Plane

Little Harper is certainly flying in style—although she doesn't seem to be amused!
Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an image of their family soaring high in the sky in a helicopter.
The sweet shot, which features Elizabeth, Armie and the couple's newborn baby girl, who is now officially one month old, was taken in the cockpit of the plane and shows the lovebirds beaming from ear to ear. Harper, however, appears much-less amused, flashing a giant yawn for the photo as she rests peacefully in her father's arms. Oh, and take we talk about that adorable onesies? Yeah, she's killing us with cuteness.
"To grandmother's (and grandfather's) house we went," Chambers captioned the pic. "LA-bound just in time for NYE. Be safe, everyone!#Harperthinkscockpitsareboring."
Upon arriving in L.A., Chambers ditched her chic travel style and slipped into a sexy black dress for the New Year. The proud mama, who welcomed her first child just one month ago, looked fantastic as she flaunted her post-baby bod, showing off her svelte shape for the camera.
Earlier this week, the 32-year-old brunette beauty debuted the couple's daughter on social media, sharing a flashback photo in which their baby girl is just two weeks old.
"#fbf to two weeks ago when the amazing @johnrussophoto came over to meet Harper and captured this gem. So leeetle! Can't believe she's almost a month old," the delighted parent wrote.
Chambers also shared an image of their 2014 Christmas card, and it's safe to say that the famous family (and their dog, Archie!) is indisputably picture perfect.
The television host and the Lone Ranger star welcomed their first child on Dec. 1. "Both mom and baby are doing great!" a rep told People, with a source close to the couple adding that the new parents are "over the moon in love" with their bundle of joy and are looking forward to introduce her to family and friends.
Hammer and Chambers wed in 2010, and prior to announcing the actress' pregnancy, the lovebirds opened up about their courtship in an interview with Town & Country magazine.
"When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers said. "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"
Looks like they made the right decision!