Taylor Swift Cries During Selena Gomez's Heartbreaking AMA Performance, Gets Some Serious Side Eye

Taylor Swift was moved to tears by Selena Gomez's debut performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" at the 2014 American Music Awards.

The country pop star was clearly feeling her BFF's pain, but that didn't stop a few fellow audience members from shooting her some serious side eye. But, hey, T.Swift sang it herself—haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.

The "Shake It Off" singer went through a lot of emotions during Sunday night's show. When she wasn't crying with Selena, she was dancing with Justin Bieber's on-off love in the audience—and Lorde, too! She also performed her don't-cross-me single "Blank Space" for the first time on live TV. She played up her boy crazy, man-eating persona during the fiery (literally!) performance, but she showed her true colors when it came time to accept The Dick Clark Award for Excellence, presented to her by Diana Ross.