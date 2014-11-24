People's Choice Awards

Kylie Jenner Wears Gold Grill to the AMAs! Khloé Kardashian Reveals Which Performance She's Excited For

It's a sisters' night out at the American Music Awards for Kylie, Khloé and Kendall

By Gabi Duncan Nov 24, 2014 1:28 AMTags
Kendall JennerKylie JennerKhloe KardashianAmerican Music Awards

Kylie Jenner makes yet another bold statement on the red carpet!

The E! reality star is known for her pouty lips and colorful hair, but she took a page out of older sister Khloé Kardashian's book and arrived at the American Music Awards wearing…a grill!

"Khloé-inspired," the 17-year-old said of her metal, mouth jewelry. "I love them. I just pop them out when I get home."

In addition to her unexpected bling, Kylie, who walked the red carpet with Khloé and Kendall Jenner, also flashed some major cleavage and lots of leg in a low-cut Alexandre Vauthier, burgundy dress with a slit-to-there! Va-va-voom!

WATCH: Fergie reveals baby Axl's latest milestone on AMAs red carpet

Frazer Harrison/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP

Meanwhile, Khloé revealed which superstar performer she is most excited to see at tonight's event!

"Kendall and Kylie asked if I wanted to come, and why not have a sister night? Let's have fun and do this," she said. "Someone in this group told me that Beyoncé is performing, so if she's not, I will kill whoever told me that rumor."

It looks like someone (ahem, Kendall) may be in hot water because unfortunately Queen Bey will not be performing her "7/11" dance moves tonight. Sorry, KhloMoney!

But, the 30-year-old beauty confessed that she's also excited to see two other bootylicious singers take the stage: Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea!

PHOTOS: See all the arrivals at the 2014 AMAs!

