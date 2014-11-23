Last Chance to Vote!

Fergie Reveals Baby Axl's Latest Milestone After Arriving in Giant Party Bus to American Music Awards

Former Black Eyed Peas member skips the limousine as she arrives for the annual awards show

By Mike Vulpo Nov 23, 2014 11:58 PM
Watch: Fergie's Psychedelic 2014 American Music Awards Arrival

Arriving in a limousine to a major awards show? That's soooo 2000 and late!

Black Eyed Peas lead singer Fergie kicked off the 2014 American Music Awards red carpet by arriving in style to the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

"This was based on an art car, that mixed with a party bus [which] became this vehicle to take a trip and bring that L.A. kind of swag and vibe all over the world," Fergie shared with E! News exclusively. "It was a crazy entrance. I just didn't want to come back after all these years and just come in a normal car. Make it big! It was like an L.A. trinity moment."

It's the first of many exciting stunts Mrs. Josh Duhamel has up her sleeves at tonight's star-studded award show. With help from YG and DJ Mustard, the 39-year-old promises a memorable performance of "L.A. Love."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"We about to turn up. We're here to support Fergie and ‘L.A. Love.'" YG shared with E! News. "I'm about to bring what I bring to the stage."

DJ Mustard added, "The turn up is the surprise. We going to turn up."

"L.A. Love" is the first single off Fergie's new album. It marks her first solo record in nearly eight years. Throughout the recording process, the talented singer shared that her baby Axl had a bit of influence on her current sound.

Watch: Fergie Gushes Over Baby Axl at the 2014 AMAs

"Some of it," she shared. "I don't know what he's going to think about this when he's older but whatever. I'll just figure it out as I go."

And just because mommy has been in the studio, that doesn't mean Fergie hasn't witnessed all his extra special moments.

"He's starting to say words," she explained while wearing Halston Heritage. "His favorite song right now is "Row, Row, Row Your Boat." Adorable!

For more red carpet highlights from the 2014 AMAs, watch E! News Monday night at 7 and 11 p.m. 

