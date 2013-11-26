Katy Perry Brings Cheerleader With Down Syndrome to 2013 AMAs

Once again, Katy Perry continues to show she has a big heart.
The "Roar" singer invited an Arizona teen with Down Syndrome to accompany her to Sunday's 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Per Good Morning America, Megan Squire, a cheerleader from Verrado High School in Buckeye, flew with her family to L.A. on Friday, where she met up with 29-year-old Perry the next day.
She came at the behest of the hitmaker who learned about Squire in a video submitted to her "'Roar' With Katy Perry Contest," the grand prize of which saw Perry stage a live concert at the winning high school, which aired on GMA.
While Megan's school didn't win, the teen earned one heck of a consolation prize.
The Grammy winner was so moved by Squire's story, which centered on her dream of becoming a cheerleader, that she extended an invitation to be her guest at the AMAs.
"I want to bring Megan to a special event this fall with me as my date…It's going to be very exciting. We are going to get dressed up," Katy told the 17-year-old senior while announcing Colorado's Lakewood High School as the winner of her Roar contest back in October. "I just want to celebrate her and hear her roar in person. Megan, thank you so much. I love you. I love your spirit. You have really inspired me."
As part of her experience, Squire and her family got to walk the red carpet with Perry and even sat behind Lady Gaga at the ceremony.
This isn't the first time that Perry has reached out to fans with disabilities.
In October 2012, she performed a touching duet with a young autistic girl at Comedy Central's Night of Too Many Stars benefit in Manhattan.
Meanwhile, in some related but sad news, Olivia Wise, the 16-year-old Toronto teen battling an inoperable brain tumor whose inspiring cover of "Roar" went viral last month and caught the attention of Perry herself, died peacefully Monday, her family told CNN.
"Olivia Wise, I can hear you singing with the angels now. Your spirit & strength has inspired me & so many others... May you rest in peace," tweeted Perry.