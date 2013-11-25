Wild AMAs Hairstyles: Rihanna's Wrapped 'Do, Jennifer Lopez's High Ponytail & More

Crazy hair, don't care!

Stars stunned in gorgeous gowns at the 2013 American Music Awards, but it was the coiffure rather than the couture on certain celebs that got us talking.

And no one got more tongues wagging with her bold 'do than the evening's Icon Award recipient, Rihanna, who hit the show in a hairstyle usually reserved for bed.

That's right, the "Pour It Up" singer styled her strands in a doobie wrap—a look created by coiling hair around one's head, and one that is typically worn at bedtime to set strands for the next morning. Never one to follow rules, RiRi rocked the look—bobby pins and all—at the high profile show, though she did dress the wrap up with the addition of pearl pins when accepting her award.