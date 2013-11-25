People's Choice Awards

How Taylor Swift Stays in Shape Despite Avoiding the Gym—Watch Now for Her Fitness Secrets!

Singer opens up about hiking and dancing in order to stay fit

Taylor Swift sizzled on the 2013 Amercan Music Awards red carpet in a sexy Julien Macdonald mini dress that showed off her legs, arms and décolletage!

And since the singer looked amazingly toned at the annual awards show in her skin-baring number, we just had to get her to spill on the secrets of her fabulously fit figure.

But if you suspect the cute crooner is a slave to the gym in order to get her smokin'-hot body, think again.

"I do things that don't feel like working out, like I dance a lot, I do a lot of hiking," she revealed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic about her fitness regimen. "In my mind, if it seems like I'm working out, I don't want to do it."

NEWS: Taylor Swift Sparkles in Sexy Gold Mini Dress on 2013 American Music Awards Red Carpet

We're sure plenty of gals can relate, but the 23-year-old admitted there are certain occasions where she has to rely on more traditional exercises.

"If it's like the middle of winter or something, I'll go on a treadmill," she said. "I don't like it, I don't enjoy it, but you have to stay active, I guess."

We know we'd also prefer hitting the dance floor or hiking trail too, but we'd happily log time on the treadmill if it could get us looking as amazing as Taylor!

PHOTOS: Best & worst looks of the 2013 AMAs

