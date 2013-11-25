How Taylor Swift Stays in Shape Despite Avoiding the Gym—Watch Now for Her Fitness Secrets!

Taylor Swift sizzled on the 2013 Amercan Music Awards red carpet in a sexy Julien Macdonald mini dress that showed off her legs, arms and décolletage!

And since the singer looked amazingly toned at the annual awards show in her skin-baring number, we just had to get her to spill on the secrets of her fabulously fit figure.

But if you suspect the cute crooner is a slave to the gym in order to get her smokin'-hot body, think again.

"I do things that don't feel like working out, like I dance a lot, I do a lot of hiking," she revealed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic about her fitness regimen. "In my mind, if it seems like I'm working out, I don't want to do it."