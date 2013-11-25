Taylor Swift Sparkles in Sexy Gold Mini Dress on 2013 American Music Awards Red Carpet

All that glitters is gold!

Taylor Swift looked every bit the golden goddess when it came to her red carpet fashion for the 2013 American Music Awards.

The blond beauty wore a Julien MacDonald sequined mini dress complete with a matching belt and plunging neckline. Va-va-voom alert!

But there wasn't any risk of a wardrobe malfunction here folks…T.Swift's frock had a nude panel covering her décolletage to protect her from showing off a little too much skin during her red carpet strut.