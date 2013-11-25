Christina Aguilera's American Music Awards Makeover Pictures: What a Difference a Year Makes!

Christina Aguilera has done herself proud. When the singer walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2012, she slightly missed the mark in a purple Pamela Roland dress that hugged her curves in all the wrong places. Wearing a blond bob wig with bangs, the too-tanned star completed her look with Jimmy Choo platform pumps, Neil Lane jewels and a Judith Leiber bag.
Her look didn't improve much when she wore a longer wig—plus fishnet tights and a corset by Blonds New York—when she took the stage later that night. The 32-year-old sang a medley of songs, including "Lotus (Intro)," "Army of Me" and "Let There Be Love." She also joined Pitbull later in the show to perform their hit duet, "Feel This Moment."
Fast forward to Nov. 24, 2013, when Aguilera returned to her glamour girl best. The slimmed-down singer turned heads outside the Nokia Theatre wearing Maria Lucia Hohan dress that featured a plunging neckline and side cut-outs. The "We Remain" singer added a touch of sparkle with Christian Louboutin heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Jimmy Choo bag.
Simone Harouche, the singer's stylist, was enamored with her client's red carpet look. "My girl killed it!" she tweeted.
Aguilera continued to impress fans later that evening when she changed into a simple black dress and slicked her hair back into a braided bun. She joined A Great Big World on stage to sing their haunting duet, "Say Something." Aguilera's fans praised her demure makeover and shared hundreds of compliments via Twitter. "This is what I call PERFECTION," one user wrote. Another admirer echoed, "Who invented the time machine that 2002 Christina Aguilera walked out of?!?"
While many were focused on Aguilera's weight loss and new sense of style, fellow pop star Kelly Clarkson was more impressed by the singer's vocals. "Holy goodness I just saw @xtina and @AGreatBigWorld perform on the AMA's," she tweeted. "So freakin beautiful! She is and sounds beautiful. Love them!"