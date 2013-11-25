Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera Stun at the American Music Awards in Similar White Dresses

Double Vision!
Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera stunned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards Sunday…in almost the exact same dress.
The gorgeous ladies arrived to the Nokia Theater at L.A. Live rocking nearly identical body-hugging, white cut-out outfits, with Aguilera sporting a low-cut, sleeved Maria Lucia Hohan dress and Richie wearing a sleeveless number by Emilio Pucci.
To complete her look, the Voice judge, who showed off her slimmed-down figure, wore diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings and red lips, while the former reality star opted for a gold chain link necklace and gold earrings.
So, we want to know…which of these stars rocked their white cutout look the best?
Did Nicole or Christina steal the show?
Sound off in the comments!