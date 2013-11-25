Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera Stun at the American Music Awards in Similar White Dresses

Twinsies! Fashion mogul and the Voice host wore nearly the same outfit on the red carpet Sunday

By Brandi Fowler Nov 25, 2013 3:02 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetTrendsChristina AguileraNicole RichieAmerican Music Awards
Nicole Richie, Christina Aguilera, 2013 American Music AwardsGetty Images

 Double Vision! 

Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera stunned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards Sunday…in almost the exact same dress. 

The gorgeous ladies arrived to the Nokia Theater at L.A. Live rocking nearly identical body-hugging, white cut-out outfits, with Aguilera sporting a low-cut, sleeved Maria Lucia Hohan dress and Richie wearing a sleeveless number by Emilio Pucci. 

WATCH: Exclusive! Naya Rivera dishes on wedding plans to Big Sean

Getty Images

To complete her look, the Voice judge, who showed off her slimmed-down figure, wore diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings and red lips, while the former reality star opted for a gold chain link necklace and gold earrings.

So, we want to know…which of these stars rocked their white cutout look the best?

Did Nicole or Christina steal the show? 

Sound off in the comments!

PHOTOS: 2013 AMAS Red Carpet Arrivals

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

4

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over