2013 American Music Awards: 5 Things You Didn't See on TV

Last night's American Music Awards was full of smash hit performances, but there was a lot of action going down when the cameras weren't rolling at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
Here, we give you five things you didn't see on TV:
How Do Rumors Get Started: Katy Perry and Harry Styles were asked to take a photo together backstage. The "Unconditionally" singer joked they shouldn't because people would think they were dating.
See You Next Fall: One Direction were quite the pranksters in their front row seats. The boy band tripped several people walking past them during commercial breaks. Don't worry—no one got hurt.
Most Valuable Player: Not only did Taylor Swift win big, but she was also the night's most popular gal. Fans surrounded her in the theater when the cameras weren't rolling. The guys of A Great Big World came by for a hug. When things got too hectic, two big bodyguards formed a human shield in front of T.Swift.
Applause, Applause, She Lives for Gaga's Applause: Ariana Grande was near tears when she walked off stage after her jaw dropping performance of "Tattooed Heart." "I can't believe Lady Gaga stood up for me," she said.
Fan Girl: Emma Roberts rushed over to Gaga to introduce herself and ask for a photo during the show's second commercial break. The American Horror Story star also posted pics on her Instagram with One Direction's Niall Horan and Liam Payne. We also saw Marc Anthony talking to Fifth Harmony (he gave one member a high-five), Sarah Silverman chatting with Castle star Nathan Fillion and Grande hanging with Fall Out Boy.