Kendall Jenner Breaks Her Silence About Harry Styles Dating Rumors: "We're Friends"

You heard it here first!

Kendall Jenner is breaking her silence after being spotted on a dinner date with One Direction's Harry Styles earlier this week.

When asked whether or not she's in a relationship with the boy bander, she told E!'s own Giuliana Rancic that there's "No story, we're friends. He's cool."

Kylie Jenner was by her sister's side on the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet and gave her stamp of approval on the band members.

"I haven't met them all," she told us. "But the few I've met are amazing. They're really, really nice guys."

Kendall and the Brit crooner were seen leaving Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at around 12:15 a.m.

The 19-year-old singer drove the two in his black Range Rover after sharing a late bite to eat together.