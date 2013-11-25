People's Choice Awards

Kendall Jenner Breaks Her Silence About Harry Styles Dating Rumors: "We're Friends"

Exclusive: Reality star went on a dinner date with the One Direction singer

You heard it here first!

Kendall Jenner is breaking her silence after being spotted on a dinner date with One Direction's Harry Styles earlier this week.

When asked whether or not she's in a relationship with the boy bander, she told E!'s own Giuliana Rancic that there's "No story, we're friends. He's cool."

Kylie Jenner was by her sister's side on the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet and gave her stamp of approval on the band members.

"I haven't met them all," she told us. "But the few I've met are amazing. They're really, really nice guys."

Kendall and the Brit crooner were seen leaving Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at around 12:15 a.m.

The 19-year-old singer drove the two in his black Range Rover after sharing a late bite to eat together.

A source told E! News at the time, "They aren't 'dating.' They are just friends. That was like the first real time they hung out. We will see what happens."

The 18-year-old model recently addressed speculation that she was dating rapper Young Jinsu.

"Enough with the rumors! I'm single, people," she tweeted last month. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also set the record straight on the romance rumors, telling E! News, "It's not her boyfriend. She doesn't have a boyfriend."

Styles, of course, famously dated Taylor Swift and was also linked to supermodel Cara Delevingne.

