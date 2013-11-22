2013 American Music Awards: 8 Things You Gotta Know

Music fans everywhere better prepare themselves for Sunday night!
The 2013 American Music Awards are set to air at 8 p.m. on ABC and we'll be Live From the Red Carpet before that at 7 p.m. on E! because we seriously can't get over how much big, and we mean big, talent is coming.
Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are just some of the talented stars who will take to the stage to perform their biggest hits. And that's only the beginning!
As you clear your schedules and take a break from playing that infectious Christmas music (you know who you are), we're giving you eight reasons to get excited for Sunday's AMAs:
1. Katy Perry's Romantic Opener: After announcing a world tour in support of her No. 1 album, Prism, you'd think Perry would want to take a breather. Not so fast! The 29-year-old will open the AMAs with her second single, "Unconditionally." After she released the glamorous music video earlier this week, we're expecting big things from this performance.
2. What Will Miley Cyrus Do? She's danced with foam fingers, smoked onstage and has shown plenty of skin. So what can we expect from Sunday's show? Your guess is as good as ours. Let's just hope those bleached eyebrows are back to normal.
3. Rihanna's Iconic Award: The Barbadian pop diva will be the first artist ever to score the Icon Award, which honors an artist whose body of work has made a huge influence over pop culture around the world. With 50 million albums sold worldwide, we're not surprised RiRi was chosen to receive such a special prize.
4. Will Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Win Big? Leading the way with six nominations including Artist of the Year, the "Can't Hold Us" rap duo is favored to pick up plenty of trophies Sunday night. They better be careful! Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift are close behind with five noms a piece.
5. Pitbull's Hosting and Bringing Friends: "The night is only about one thing: Fun!," Pitbull said shortly after announcing his hosting duties. "So buckle and get ready. Dále!" We are ready for the singer to "Feel This Moment" and keep the party going all night long. Plus, he's bringing his music pal Ke$ha to the stage for a performance of "Timber."
6. One Direction Is Coming: A music awards show wouldn't be complete without a super popular boy band. In their first appearance on the AMA stage, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will perform one of their chart-topping hits. Can you hear the girls screaming already?
7. Live From The Red Carpet Returns: Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins will have prime spots on the red carpet as your favorite singers head inside the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Beginning at 7 p.m. fans can watch Live From The Red Carpet only on E! to get all the music news, fashionable looks and OMG moments we'll all be talking about.
8. TLC's Comeback Performance…With a Surprise Guest: The group who recently launched a small comeback with a hit VH1 biopic will mark their official return to the music scene with a performance on the AMA stage. The group promises a "special guest" will join them onstage. Who could it be?!