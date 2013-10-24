Vote Now!

One Direction Scoop! 1D Performing at the American Music Awards

Exclusive: Performance will mark the boy band's debut on the AMAs

By Marc Malkin Oct 24, 2013 2:00 PMTags
TVMusicExclusivesOne DirectionAmerican Music Awards
Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, One DirectionJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Get ready for a Miley Cyrus mashup with One Direction.

OK, maybe not, but I can exclusively tell you that 1D has signed on to perform at the upcoming American Music Awards. The performance will mark Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson's debut on the AMAs.

Also performing for the first time will be rising country duo Florida Georgia Line.

will.i.am and Kelly Clarkson unveiled the five key nomination categories live on Oct. 10 on Good Morning America. Afterwards, they headed over to a press conference at B.B. King's Blues Club in Times Square to reveal the rest of the nominees.

VIDEO: Check out Harry Styles at London Fashion Week

Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the same time, the Black Eyed Peas frontman confirmed that Cyrus will also perform during the show.

Leading the pack with six nominations is Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who garnered nods for Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Thrift Shop" among others.

Trailing just behind were Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake with five noms a piece. The country songbird earned a nomination for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for Red while the former 'N Syncer nabbed Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for The 20/20 Experience.

The AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

PHOTOS: See more of your fave artists performing live on stage

