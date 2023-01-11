Exclusive

Mel B Recalls Surviving 10 Years of Abuse in Emotional Special Forces Sneak Peek

The Spice Girls singer gets honest about surviving an abusive relationship on the next episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Fox.

It may be the world's toughest test, but sometimes real life is the real challenge.

Mel B is currently one of 16 celebrities taking part in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality show that pushes its recruits to their limits—both physically and emotionally.

But while the Fox series doesn't feature voting or eliminations like most competitions, that doesn't mean it's easy by any means.

In this exclusive first look at the Jan. 11 episode, Mel B explains to directing staff agent Jason "Foxy" Fox how a past abusive relationship still makes her sometimes doubt herself to this day.

"This for me is just about taking back my own power, my own control. That's why I'm not going to beat myself up if I don't stay any longer than this," she admits to Foxy in the clip. "I came out of a really abusive relationship, 10 years I was in that and I've been out of it for seven years."

"I dealt with it in bits and pieces, but then the reminder of the self-worthlessness and being called so many names day after day for 10 years, it comes back when I get told, for example, that you've done really well," the singer recalls, "because when that happened, I would always go home to something that was just devastatingly bad."

Mel B has been married twice in the past—two years to Jimmy Gulzar and ten years to Stephen Belafonte, whom she divorced in 2017. She is currently partners with Rory McPhee.

The mother of three previously alleged in 2017 court documents obtained by E! News that Belafonte had been "physically and verbally abusive" throughout their marriage. She once claimed in a temporary restraining order request: "He threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way...destroy my career and take my kids from me."

Following the filing, Belafonte's lawyer called the accusations "outrageous and unfounded." A judge eventually granted the TRO, as well as a separate order prohibiting Belafonte from releasing any photos, videos or other explicit material involving Mel B.

Pete Dadds / FOX

In addition to Mel B, the cast includes Danny Amendola, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverly Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears.

See who stays and who quits when Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesdays on Fox.

