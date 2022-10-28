Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears Wants to Feel Like She's "Worth Something" in Special Forces Trailer

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears

These celebrities aren't in Hollywood anymore.

In the dramatic trailer for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a group of 16 celebs—including Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Montell Jordan and short-lived White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci—are put to the test in a series of challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

"I don't care how rich or famous they are," Directing Staff agent Mark "Billy" Billingham says in the trailer, "they've entered our world and they will play by our rules."

So, what are some of the grueling tests? As seen in the trailer, the star-studded lineup—which also includes professional athletes like Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Carli Lloyd and Danny Amendola—fall out of helicopters, walk on high wires and get submerged underwater.

The brutal stunts push the celebrities to their breaking points, including former Olympian Kenworthy who says, "I have never worked harder for my life."

Meanwhile, Zoey 101 alum Spears, who is the younger sister of Britney Spears, gets emotional in the trailer. She says through tears, "I just want to feel like I'm worth something."