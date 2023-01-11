The Traitors' Reza Farahan, Kate Chastain Tease "Insane" Challenges and a "Bravo Family Alliance"

These Bravo stars are going to battle.

Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan and Below Deck's Kate Chastain are reuniting with a bevy of fellow network alums for Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors. Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, the show features both celebrities and civilians working together in a series of challenges in hopes of ultimately taking home a cash prize of up to $250,000—but three secret enemies among them will try to derail their mission at every move.

In addition to Kate and Reza, Bravolebrities Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Summer House's Kyle Cooke will also star on the show. According to Kate, the foursome's Bravo bond made for an instant connection.

"I think organically, naturally, yes we did form a Bravo family alliance," she exclusively told E! News in a joint interview with Reza. "When there's so many unknowns—new country, new castle, new people, traitors—anything that's familiar, you're gonna gravitate towards. Fortunately for us, the Bravo people that were there were so lovely and wonderful and fun. I feel bad though, I think at first we were a little too clique-y."