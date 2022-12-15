Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Reveals This Bravo Star Inspired Her to Be a "Cool" Mom

After years of catering to the wild charter guests on Below Deck, Kate Chastain is more than prepared to raise a baby.
The Bravo star and former Below Deck Chief Stew, who revealed she's pregnant with her first child on Dec. 13, is opening up about her road to motherhood.
"I feel so great," Kate—who is due March 2023—exclusively told E! News while promoting her upcoming Peacock competition series The Traitors. "I have my own little baby traitor holding me hostage for four more months."
Kate gushed that "so many people from across the Bravo landscape" have congratulated her on the happy news—and even revealed the fellow Bravo mama she wants to be like one day.
"MJ [Javid] from Shahs, she's so sweet," she shared. "The first time I met her she had just had her little baby and she came and picked me up at my hotel. We went out to dinner, she brought that baby with us, sat at the restaurant, had a margarita and some chips and salsa. I think, 'Really? Are you nervous to be a mom?' No, MJ made it look so cool and easy. So, I'm excited."
But there is one part of being a new parent she's a little bit nervous about.
"Honestly, I like sleeping in and I'm also kind of lazy and selfish, so I feel like that's gonna be an adjustment," she joked. "But I just figure if I love this child as much as I love my dog, everything will be fine, and people are assuring me that I will."
Following her announcement, Kate made a surprise appearance on the Dec. 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed she'll raise her child alone.
"I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help," she told host Andy Cohen, "but I'm happy to do it alone."
She added, "I think being a Chief Stew really trained me for it."
The Traitors premieres Jan. 12 on Peacock. Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)