Shahs of Sunset on "Indefinite Pause" After 9 Seasons

Shahs of Sunset may be saying goodbye.
The Bravo series is on "indefinite pause," a source told E! News on April 7. Shahs—which follows a group of Persian-American friends living in Los Angeles—was never formally renewed after season nine concluded in August 2021.
The show first premiered in 2012 and originally starred Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Sammy Younai, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Mike Shouhed and Mercedes "MJ" Javid. Soltan Rahmati departed after Shahs' sixth season, and Younai after the first, though he later returned in a "friend of" role. The rest of the OGs retained their status as full-time cast members throughout Shahs' entire run.
Over the years, they were joined by additional stars Lilly Ghalichi, Asifa Mirza and Shervin Roohparvar, along with Destiney Rose and Nema Vand, who appeared on the on Shahs' latest season.
News of the show's pause comes three days after reports surfaced about Shouhed being arrested and booked on a felony charge.
Records for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department show that Shouhed was taken into custody on March 27 and charged around 1:05 a.m. the following day. Hours later, he paid his $50,000 bond and was released, with a future court date set for July 25.
A specific charge wasn't listed on Shouhed's booking sheet, but in a statement to E! News on April 4, Shouhed's attorney Alex Kessel denied allegations pertaining to domestic violence: "At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail."
Shouhed is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. The couple announced the news in August 2021 shortly after the conclusion of Shahs season nine, which was marred by a sexting scandal involving Shouhed. Ben-Cohen found NSFW texts with another woman on his phone, and though on the show Shouhed initially claimed the messages were fake and denied any wrongdoing, he eventually owned up to them.
Elaborating about that period in his life during an exclusive conversation with E! News in May 2021, Shouhed said, "It was a dark time. We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done."
Shouhed continued, "Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time. It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that. I'm glad we got past it and are in a much better place now."
Past seasons of Shahs of Sunset are streaming on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)