These Influencers at the 2023 Golden Globes Will Have You Smashing That Like Button

POV: When influencers take over the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

While the annual ceremony is known as biggest party of the year to Hollywood, TikTok stars, YouTubers and other social media sensations joined in on the fun at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles this year. On Jan. 10, Liza Koshy, Emily Uribe and Robyn DelMonte sashayed down the red carpet next to A-listers like Heidi Klum and Jamie Lee Curtis. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

And these influencers were certainly dressed to impress for their Golden Globes debut. Josh Richards was channeling major Timothée Chalamet vibes in a see-through mesh top underneath his striped suit. Likewise, Tefi Pessoa dared to bare in a risqué black gown by Tom Ford that featured cutouts throughout the bust and torso.

As for couples, Aleena and Noel Miller looked all loved up as they posed for photos. Aleena rocked a strapless mesh gown with sparkles, while her date coordinated her glitzy look with an equally dapper all-black suit.