Coachella 2023 Lineup Revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean to Headline Festival

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean are set to headline the 2023 Coachella Music Festival. Read on to see who else will be performing at the annual event.

Watch: Billie Eilish FALLS During Coachella 2022 Set

Get ready to party with Bad Bunny at this Coachella.

After all, the rap superstar, who was Spotify's most-streamed performer and Billboard's top-grossing touring artist of 2022, is one of the three headlining acts at this year's California music festival, organizers announced on Jan. 10. He will take the stage on April 14 and April 21.

Meanwhile, K-pop lovers can prepare for Blackpink to be in their area on April 15 and April 22, while Frank Ocean is scheduled to perform on April 16 and April 23.

Other artists on the 2023 lineup include GorillazBecky GBlondie, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Rosalía, the Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Björk, Porter Robinson, Rae Sremmurd and Euphoria's Dominic Fike. According to the festival poster, Calvin Harris—who headlined the 2016 festival—will also be "returning to the desert," though it did not specify exactly when the DJ will play.

So, how can fans score a wristband? Those who purchased tickets for the 2022 event can register with the same email they previously used to get early access starting on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. PT, per organizers.

Coachella 2022: Sizzling Performances

Presale for tickets will start on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PT. 

Bad Bunny's upcoming Coachella gig is one of the "sporadic commitments" he previously teased when previously announcing his hiatus. As the "Party" hitmaker explained to Billboard in December, he will be taking most of 2023 off "for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements."

"We're going to celebrate," he continued, adding that he feels "no pressure" to make new music. "Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."

Feeling nostalgic? Keep scrolling to relive past Coachella headlining acts.

Beyoncé (2018)

Coachella turned into Beychella when Beyoncé headlined the festival. The singer performed songs such as "Formation," "Drunk in Love," "7/11," and "Baby Boy" and also reunited with Destiny's Child! (Watch video)

Ariana Grande (2019)

The singer performed hits such as "God Is a Woman," "Sweetener," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Break Free" and "Thank U, Next." Nicki Minaj joined her onstage for "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" and *NSYNC also reunited onstage (minus Justin Timberlake) for a rendition of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and their hit "Tearin' Up My Heart." (Watch video)

Billie Eilish (2019)

The singer made her onstage Coachella debut a week after she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 17-year-old star performed songs such as "Bad Guy," "You Should See Me in a Crown," "My Strange Addiction," "Bury a Friend" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." (Watch video)

Drake (2015)

Drizzy took the stage to perform tracks such as "We Made It," "The Motto," "Trophies," "Legend," "Worst Behavior" and "Started From the Bottom." Madonna made a surprise appearance to perform with him her songs "Human Nature" and "Hung Up." (Watch video)

Eminem (2018)

The rapper was joined onstage by his mentor Dr. Dre and fellow rapper 50 Cent. The set list included tracks like "Rap God," "The Way I Am," "In Da Club," "The Real Slim Shady" and "California Love." (Watch video)

Kendrick Lamar (2017)

The artist performed songs such as "DNA," "Element," "King Kunta" and "XXX." Travis Scott also joined him onstage to perform "Goosebumps." (Watch video)

OutKast (2014)

The group performed tracks like "B.O.B.," "Ms. Jackson," "Rosa Parks," and, of course, "Hey Ya!" (Watch video)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (2013)

The rock group performed hits such as "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Under the Bridge," "Higher Ground," "Californication" and "Give It Away." (Watch video)

