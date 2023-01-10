Coachella 2023 Lineup Revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean to Headline Festival

Watch : Billie Eilish FALLS During Coachella 2022 Set

Get ready to party with Bad Bunny at this Coachella.

After all, the rap superstar, who was Spotify's most-streamed performer and Billboard's top-grossing touring artist of 2022, is one of the three headlining acts at this year's California music festival, organizers announced on Jan. 10. He will take the stage on April 14 and April 21.

Meanwhile, K-pop lovers can prepare for Blackpink to be in their area on April 15 and April 22, while Frank Ocean is scheduled to perform on April 16 and April 23.

Other artists on the 2023 lineup include Gorillaz, Becky G, Blondie, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Rosalía, the Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Björk, Porter Robinson, Rae Sremmurd and Euphoria's Dominic Fike. According to the festival poster, Calvin Harris—who headlined the 2016 festival—will also be "returning to the desert," though it did not specify exactly when the DJ will play.

So, how can fans score a wristband? Those who purchased tickets for the 2022 event can register with the same email they previously used to get early access starting on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. PT, per organizers.