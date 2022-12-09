Why Bad Bunny Is Taking a Break in 2023

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

Bad Bunny is all about good vibes heading into 2023.

The singer, who's real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Martínez, has had a very good year. He's sold out stadiums on his current tour and is ending the year as both Billboard's top artist and top-grossing touring artist of the year.

But despite all that, he's taking a pause next year. Why? "2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he explained in Billboard's Dec. 8 cover story. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."

The revelation to slow down comes after the "Dakiti" singer struggled with vocal issues during a November concert in Argentina.

"It was all of a sudden, like a click," the 28-year-old recalled. "Seems like one of my vocal cords was suffering, and boom, it happened. And I'm thinking, ‘This can't be happening. These people are giving me the most cabrón energy. It's the most euphoric audience I've had all tour, and I'm going to lose my voice? It's not possible.'"