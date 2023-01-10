Barbie Ferreira Subtly References Euphoria With Her Latest Style Statement

Watch : OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More

Barbie Ferreira is ready for the next season—quite literally.

Despite being fully entrenched in winter, the former Euphoria actress slipped into a sexy one-piece swimsuit while enjoying a sunny day on Jan. 8.

Barbie cheekily captioned her Instagram, "Lol winter," as she showed off her nature-printed Miaou look. The extremely cutout bathing suit featured a criss-cross halter neckline, a shark-bite opening in the front and a backless design that left little to the imagination.

Her former Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney reacted to the sizzling photos, commenting with four fire emojis. But Sydney's response wasn't the only connection Barbie's look had to the hit HBO series.

During the teen drama's third episode of the second season, Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez wears the exact Miaou one-piece as Barbie, but in a bright pink and blue pattern. In the show, Maddy dons the look as she lays on a lounge chair with Cassie (played by Sydney) sitting by her side.