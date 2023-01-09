Jennifer Lawrence Fangirling Over "Biggest Celebrities in the World" Is Pure Joy

Jennifer Lawrence still has a few celebs she's starstruck by left in her playbook.
As the Causeway actress recently explained, there are a couple of people she considers to be the celebs to a star such as herself.
"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," she told W Magazine in an article published Jan. 9. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner."
But for the Silver Linings Playbook star, there's still one other actress that would simply take her breath away.
"I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson," Jennifer added. "That would knock me over."
As for who she idolized growing up? The 32-year-old shared that she had posters of Avril Lavigne up in her room. "And a poster of dogs," she joked, adding, "I wasn't cool."
Though we're sure she would now have to disagree. As for the proof? Read on for even more unforgettable quotes, courtesy of the actress...