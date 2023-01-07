TikToker Alix Earle Tells All About Her Breast Augmentation on Her "Boobaversary"

Honesty is the breast policy.
TikTok star Alix Earle is celebrating what she calls her "boobaversary" as she marks one year of having breast implants. In a Jan. 6 TikTok video, the 22-year-old said she and her friends will "have a booby party" with "little booby cupcakes and Champagne."
The influencer, who often shares bikini pics on social media, reminisced about her decision to undergo a breast augmentation and also tell her followers about her plastic surgery, which she did days after the procedure.
"From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," Alix said in her new video. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be pissed."
The University of Miami marketing major, who has also been open about her Accutane acne treatments on TikTok, added that she didn't "want to set an unrealistic standard" for any girl watching her videos.
"This is also not me convincing anyone to get a boob job," Alix continued. "You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think."
The New Jersey native said each one of her implants is filled with 275 ccs of saline, adding, "I wish I did a little bit more." Her incisions, she said, were made through her armpit.
@alixearle Wish them a happy birthday #grwm #breastaugmentatin #implant ? original sound - alix earle
Reflecting on before her surgery, Alix shared that she had wished for a larger chest for years. "I always knew this was something I was interested in because I would be little and looking up 'growth supplements for your boobs,'" she said. "I literally would take little gummi bears when I would be in high school and be like, 'Maybe my boobs will be a double D."
According to Alix, her parents were less than thrilled about her desire for a breast augmentation. "I would always talk about it to my parents and they'd be like, 'Alix, shut up,'" she said in her video. "So I was like, 'If I save up money and do it myself, there's nothing you can really do about that.'"
Alix said she used money she had earned working as well as her "childhood savings" to pay for her breast augmentation. "And that was probably meant to go toward something a little bit more important," she noted, "but I thought that this was important."
Alix explained that a New York City plastic surgeon performed the operation. She recalled the moments before it began. "It wasn't scary until right before I was about to go under," she said. "No one tells you they're just going to walk you into this cold, refrigerated room, and there's like, a table, and next to it just like, a tray with knives and slicers and you're sitting there, just like, 'Oh my God, I'm about to get cut open. I told the [anesthesiologist]...'Knock me out, right now.'"
Alix said recovery "wasn't bad" and that she took extra strength Tylenol and was "out and about" after a week.
"Personally, I think I made a great decision," she added about her surgery, "and I don't regret it at all."
