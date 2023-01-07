TikToker Alix Earle Tells All About Her Breast Augmentation on Her "Boobaversary"

Reflecting on before her surgery, Alix shared that she had wished for a larger chest for years. "I always knew this was something I was interested in because I would be little and looking up 'growth supplements for your boobs,'" she said. "I literally would take little gummi bears when I would be in high school and be like, 'Maybe my boobs will be a double D."

According to Alix, her parents were less than thrilled about her desire for a breast augmentation. "I would always talk about it to my parents and they'd be like, 'Alix, shut up,'" she said in her video. "So I was like, 'If I save up money and do it myself, there's nothing you can really do about that.'"

Alix said she used money she had earned working as well as her "childhood savings" to pay for her breast augmentation. "And that was probably meant to go toward something a little bit more important," she noted, "but I thought that this was important."

Alix explained that a New York City plastic surgeon performed the operation. She recalled the moments before it began. "It wasn't scary until right before I was about to go under," she said. "No one tells you they're just going to walk you into this cold, refrigerated room, and there's like, a table, and next to it just like, a tray with knives and slicers and you're sitting there, just like, 'Oh my God, I'm about to get cut open. I told the [anesthesiologist]...'Knock me out, right now.'"

Alix said recovery "wasn't bad" and that she took extra strength Tylenol and was "out and about" after a week.

"Personally, I think I made a great decision," she added about her surgery, "and I don't regret it at all."

