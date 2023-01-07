That ‘90s Show Sneak Peek: Watch Kitty and Red Reunite With an Old Friend

In a sneak peek of Netflix's That '90s Show, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) have a nostalgic reunion with a That '70s Show fan favorite. Watch it here.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 07, 2023 2:08 AMTags
TVAshton KutcherWilmer ValderramaMila KunisTopher GraceLaura PreponCelebritiesNetflixThat '70s Show
Watch: That '90s Show Trailer: See Eric, Kelso and Jackie's Reunion

There's nothing like a decades-long friendship.

In a sneak peek at Netflix's That '90s Show—a That '70s Show sequel series that features Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively—the family matriarch is in a tizzy attempting to prepare a party for her granddaughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda.

"Don't worry, I woke up early to get a head start," she tells husband Red. "Oh my god, it's 7 a.m. I haven't deviled a damn thing."

A very unconcerned Red responds, "It's going to be a long day."

With Kitty going a million miles an hour, a very familiar face waltzes into the kitchen with an equally familiar catchphrase.

"Hi there, hey there, ho there!," says the Formans' next door neighbor Bob Pinciotti, played by Don Stark, reprising his role from That '70s Show.

Bob's entrance is met with rapturous applause from the studio audience, but not everybody is thrilled. 

"And it just got longer," Red says, exasperatedly. 

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

After Kitty and Bob share an embrace, Red questions, "You knew about this?"

Kitty, revealing that Red and Bob's status as frenemies has persevered into the '90s, quips to her husband: "And you didn't and that's why he's here."

Old habits die hard.

"I brought you some fresh Florida oranges," Bob tells Kitty. "I used them as a pillow on the plane, so if you find any curly hairs in there, it's me."

That's a whole new kind of pulp.

That '90s Show—which will also feature guest appearances from That '70s Show cast members Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Topher Grace—drops Jan. 19 on Netflix.

