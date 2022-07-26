Ashton Kutcher Shares Details on “Nostalgic” That ‘70s Show Spin-Off

Watch : Brad Pitt, Will Smith & More '90s Rising Stars: E! News Rewind

Ashton Kutcher is still on a high following his reunion with the That '70s Show cast.

The show's original stars, minus Danny Masterson, who is awaiting trial on three separate counts of rape (he denied all allegations), returned to Point Place to reprise their roles in the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. And Ashton, who plays Michael Kelso, may be biased, but he's already giving the series two thumbs-up.

"It's really funny," the actor told Variety. "The new cast is phenomenal."

Ashton shared that it felt like he traveled back in time since the set is basically the same as it was when he, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama first started filming in 1998. As he said, "It was really nostalgic."

For a time, there was a question of whether the OG stars would make an appearance on the upcoming Netflix show, but Ashton said it was a no-brainer. "Mila and I were contemplating it," he said. "We thought, ‘Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this.' We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."