Ashton Kutcher Shares Details on “Nostalgic” That ‘70s Show Spin-Off

Ashton Kutcher gave an honest review of the upcoming Netflix series That '90s Show, which he and That '70s Show reunited to film.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 26, 2022 2:54 PMTags
TVAshton KutcherMila KunisCelebritiesNetflixThat '70s Show
Ashton Kutcher is still on a high following his reunion with the That '70s Show cast.

The show's original stars, minus Danny Masterson, who is awaiting trial on three separate counts of rape (he denied all allegations), returned to Point Place to reprise their roles in the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. And Ashton, who plays Michael Kelso, may be biased, but he's already giving the series two thumbs-up.

"It's really funny," the actor told Variety. "The new cast is phenomenal."

Ashton shared that it felt like he traveled back in time since the set is basically the same as it was when he, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama first started filming in 1998. As he said, "It was really nostalgic."

For a time, there was a question of whether the OG stars would make an appearance on the upcoming Netflix show, but Ashton said it was a no-brainer. "Mila and I were contemplating it," he said. "We thought, ‘Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this.' We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

This new series will follow Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher) and Donna (Laura), and a new group of teens, who Leia befriends while spending the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). 

To meet the other actors starring in That '90s Show, keep reading...

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Park Place wouldn't feel right without our favorite Wisconsin dad. Kurtwood Smith is returning as Red Forman for the new series.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

What would we do without Kitty? Debra Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman, the mother—and now grandmother—that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Netflix
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) is heading to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

She is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad and is craving adventure but she doesn't know where to start. That is, until she meets her best friend next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Courtesy of Netflix
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

That '90s Show introduces Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, is insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Courtesy of Netflix
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's polar opposite older brother. 

He takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend Nikki and Garth Brooks.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sam Morelos as Nikki

Nikki (Sam Moreolos) is Nate's girlfriend. She is focused, smart and driven, but also has a rebellious streak.

Courtesy of Netflix
Mace Coronel as Jay

Jay (Mace Coronel) is Nate's best friend. He tries to be charming and flirty but it doesn't always come out right. When he's not working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

