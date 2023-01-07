A Contestant on The Bachelor Threatens to "Burn the House Down" in Wild New Trailer

Will you accept this threat of arson?
In an exclusive trailer for season 27 of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, our new leading man has no shortage of drama to deal with—including a potential call to the fire department.
"If I don't get a rose," one Bachelor hopeful says, "I'm burning this house down."
No pressure, Zach!
Elsewhere, the women immediately fall head over heels for Zach, with one joking, "I definitely blacked out. Not because of alcohol, because of love."
Put it on a Hallmark card.
"He knows what he wants," another woman says about Zach. "That sets apart a man from a boy."
The competition for Zach's attention, of course, becomes cutthroat and, in typical Bachelor Nation fashion, things aren't always as they seem.
During a group date with some of the ladies, special guest Latto reveals "there's more women coming on today's date," which is when former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Victoria Fuller makes an appearance.
The most intense moment of the trailer, however, is saved for its final moment.
As he watches a limousine pull away, a visibly-emotional Zach says, "I was not expecting that."
When it comes to The Bachelor, we rarely are.
In November, Bachelor host Jesse Palmer exclusively teased to E! News that Zach's season is a "throwback" to seasons of years' past—and to expect plenty more tears.
"The women are there for Zach. They're really into him. He's super intentional," Jesse said. "He's a guy that's not afraid to be emotional and wear that on his sleeve. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date."
Find out if Zach can find love—and if the Bachelor mansion is reduced to ashes—when The Bachelor premieres Jan. 23 on ABC.