A Contestant on The Bachelor Threatens to "Burn the House Down" in Wild New Trailer

Will you accept this threat of arson?

In an exclusive trailer for season 27 of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, our new leading man has no shortage of drama to deal with—including a potential call to the fire department.

"If I don't get a rose," one Bachelor hopeful says, "I'm burning this house down."

No pressure, Zach!

Elsewhere, the women immediately fall head over heels for Zach, with one joking, "I definitely blacked out. Not because of alcohol, because of love."

Put it on a Hallmark card.

"He knows what he wants," another woman says about Zach. "That sets apart a man from a boy."

The competition for Zach's attention, of course, becomes cutthroat and, in typical Bachelor Nation fashion, things aren't always as they seem.

During a group date with some of the ladies, special guest Latto reveals "there's more women coming on today's date," which is when former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Victoria Fuller makes an appearance.