TikTok Star Reveals the "Hard Launch" of Her Divorce By Joining The Bachelor

Victoria Jameson is entering the upcoming season of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross, at quite an interesting time—because she just got divorced. Find out how she made the announcement.

As far as first impressions go, this is a Bachelor Nation all-timer. 

On the upcoming season of The Bachelor, Victoria Jameson will be competing for the heart of former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross as he dishes out the roses to his crop of potential soulmates.

Victoria, a 30-year-old makeup artist based in Fort Worth, Texas, is entering the fray fresh off a divorce—and she used a TikTok video promoting her appearance on the show to announce it to the world. 

"Hard launch: I'm divorced," Victoria captioned the video, which is accompanied by Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" playing in the background. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor."

The video also uses audio from a video made by TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who hilariously says, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him."

What better place to do that than The Bachelor?

Bachelor Nation Hookups That Happened Off the Show

In another video posted by Victoria, she is seen sitting at her laptop pondering a hard decision, with text reading: "Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it."

As Victoria contemplates what to do, the video features audio, which says, "It's so mean, don't do it. It's the meanest thing you could do." She then, of course, smiles and decides to apply. 

The rest is history!

So, what else do we know about Victoria?

According to her Bachelor profile page, she has a degree in dance performance, loves emo-punk music and "doesn't understand the hype around Pete Davidson."

@victoria Hard launch: I’m divorced. Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor ?? Premieres Jan 23 on ABC #bachelornation #thebachelor #greenscreen ? original sound - Savannah Scrimsher

Find out if Victoria can bounce back with Zach when The Bachelor premieres Jan. 23 on ABC.

