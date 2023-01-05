TikTok Star Reveals the "Hard Launch" of Her Divorce By Joining The Bachelor

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!

As far as first impressions go, this is a Bachelor Nation all-timer.

On the upcoming season of The Bachelor, Victoria Jameson will be competing for the heart of former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross as he dishes out the roses to his crop of potential soulmates.

Victoria, a 30-year-old makeup artist based in Fort Worth, Texas, is entering the fray fresh off a divorce—and she used a TikTok video promoting her appearance on the show to announce it to the world.

"Hard launch: I'm divorced," Victoria captioned the video, which is accompanied by Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" playing in the background. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor."

The video also uses audio from a video made by TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who hilariously says, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him."

What better place to do that than The Bachelor?