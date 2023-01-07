How Jeremy Renner Proved to Be Even Tougher Than Hawkeye

Hawkeye gets a lot of crap for being less "super" than some of the other Marvel heroes.

But really he's resilient AF, just like the actor who plays him.

Jeremy Renner is thankfully on the mend after being seriously injured in a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day, now sharing updates from his hospital bed and, incidentally, celebrating being alive as he turns 52 on Jan. 7.

The news from his rep that Renner had undergone surgery Jan. 2 after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" sounded awfully scary, as love and well-wishes from the MCU and beyond poured in online.

Happily, the two-time Oscar nominee put an end to the most dire speculation the following afternoon. "Thank you all for your kind words," he captioned a Jan. 3 hospital selfie. "Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Phew.

"Speedy recovery buddy," fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth commented. "Sending love your way!" Added their co-star Chris Evans, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Even Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, wrote, "Close but no cigar. You're blessed. Quick recovery, brother."