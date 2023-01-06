All the Details on E!'s 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Get ready to kick off the 2023 award season on E!.

Hot off hosting the Live From E!: People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6, award-winning actress, producer and activist Laverne Cox will hit the red carpet again to host this year's Live From E!: Golden Globes on Jan. 10.

Before this year's Globes ceremony—hosted by Jerrod Carmichael—begins at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, Laverne and co-host Loni Love will cover the red carpet's biggest moments at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California—from exclusive interviews and celebrity couple debuts to bold fashion looks and more.

E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will also help break down this year's biggest Golden Globe nominees and best-dressed stars as Live From E! panelists.

Throughout the day, fans can check out special Golden Globes coverage on E! News' Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages. And for fans who love fashion, be sure to follow @einsider on Instagram to see the night's most memorable outfits and beauty trends.