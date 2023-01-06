Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Men

Emily Ratajkowski is looking back on her past love life with a critical lens as she begins the new year.
Months after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, the Gone Girl actress got candid about how she views her previous romantic partners in the Jan. 2 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast.
"I feel like I attract the worst [men]," Emily, 31, told guest Olivia Ponton, recalling a recent conversation with a friend. "Sometimes I'm like, 'F--k.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."
Emily, who filed for divorce from Sebastian—with whom she shares Sylvester Apollo Bear, 22 months—in September, was briefly linked to Pete Davidson last fall.
In November, they sat together courtside at a New York Knicks game, where they were featured on Madison Square Garden's Jumbotron. Their romance followed Pete's own breakup from Kim Kardashian in August.
However, Emily has most recently been linked to artist and designer Jack Greer, with whom she was photographed kissing in New York City on Dec. 21.
During the podcast, she also shared more of her thoughts on dating in general.
"What I hate with dating, with men in particular, is I feel like they're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it,'" Emily stated. "And they love it and love it, and then slowly, they get emasculated and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you," the host said. "And then they start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."
She continued, "And it's so f—ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and they don't know what it means for their own identity."
The My Body author, who launched her podcast last October, and has often used it to share her thoughts on love, sex and dating, even revealing her recent experience using dating apps.
"I had a glass of wine and I was like, 'F--k it,'" she said on the Dec. 22 episode. "I actually was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."