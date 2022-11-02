2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!
Exclusive

The Truth About Where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not as close as they once were. Learn exactly where they stand three months after their breakup.

By Kelly Gilmore Nov 02, 2022 8:38 PMTags
BreakupsKim KardashianExclusivesKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kourtney THROWS UP at Wedding and Kim & Pete Back Together?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer keeping up with each other.

Three months after their August breakup, the pair "are not speaking," a source exclusively told E! News, "and not hanging out again."

That doesn't mean fans haven't speculated otherwise. On Oct. 31, Kim was spotted in Pete's native New York City dining at Zero Bond a.k.a the restaurant the couple had once frequented. Plus, eyebrows were raised around Kim's 42nd birthday when she posted a snap of flowers and a jasmine-scented candle. Kim didn't tag who the gifts were from—but the fact she played Jasmine in the Saturday Night Live skit where she first kissed Pete seemed telling to some.

Alas, it's safe to say they are flying on separate magic carpets at the moment.

The pair dated for nine months before sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News in August that it was over. At the time, the sources shared that busy schedules and long distance were reasons for their breakup.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Since then, Kim has opened up about who she wants to date next, or rather, who she doesn't.

"I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something," Kim explained during a Sept. 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I'm just not ready."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Catelynn, Tyler Explain Adoption to Their Daughter

2

Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele's Advice About This Film

3

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

On Pete's end, Martha Stewart shared insight on what he has been up to. As she told E!, "He's having the time of his life."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Catelynn, Tyler Explain Adoption to Their Daughter

2

Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele's Advice About This Film

3

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

4

See Pregnant Hilary Swank & Her "Little Pumpkins" in Halloween Photo

5

Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3