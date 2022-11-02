The Truth About Where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer keeping up with each other.
Three months after their August breakup, the pair "are not speaking," a source exclusively told E! News, "and not hanging out again."
That doesn't mean fans haven't speculated otherwise. On Oct. 31, Kim was spotted in Pete's native New York City dining at Zero Bond a.k.a the restaurant the couple had once frequented. Plus, eyebrows were raised around Kim's 42nd birthday when she posted a snap of flowers and a jasmine-scented candle. Kim didn't tag who the gifts were from—but the fact she played Jasmine in the Saturday Night Live skit where she first kissed Pete seemed telling to some.
Alas, it's safe to say they are flying on separate magic carpets at the moment.
The pair dated for nine months before sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News in August that it was over. At the time, the sources shared that busy schedules and long distance were reasons for their breakup.
Since then, Kim has opened up about who she wants to date next, or rather, who she doesn't.
"I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something," Kim explained during a Sept. 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I'm just not ready."
On Pete's end, Martha Stewart shared insight on what he has been up to. As she told E!, "He's having the time of his life."