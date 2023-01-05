Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Ponders Her Future with Ex Kody Brown After Announcing Split

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Meri Brown hasn't totally closed the door on her estranged husband.

The Sister Wives star, who announced her split from Kody Brown in December after a 32-year polygamous relationship, hinted that their story still might have a final chapter.

In a sneak peek at Jan. 8's Sister Wives: One on One shared by People, Meri addressed a possible reconciliation with Kody. "I don't know," she said. "Time will tell, won't it? It's for me to decide. He's decided, so now what?"

Meri also expressed some continued confusion about Kody's current decision-making process.

"This is what I say, people change," she added. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like, 'She's just not for me anymore' and he's now finally just saying it."

Regardless, Meri flaunted some renewed confidence as she attempts to move forward.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--t that I am," she bragged. "If he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."