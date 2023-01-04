Another Glass Onion Mystery Solved: Did You Spot This Elizabeth Holmes Easter Egg

Watch : Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

The inspiration behind this Glass Onion snapshot is now a solved mystery.

After eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted similarities, Edward Norton revealed the clever connection between his character Miles Bron, a tech billionaire, and Elizabeth Holmes, the former Theranos CEO who was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for fraud-related charges.

Responding to film critic Jillian Chilingerian's tweet that showed side-by-side images of Holmes and Norton dressed in black turtlenecks and staring at an object they were holding, the Fight Club actor applauded the astute observation.

"Well-spotted but our reference photo was actually this one," Norton replied on Jan. 3, posting a famous image of Holmes at a different angle, holding a capsule. He added that it "took a lot of tries to get that weird ‘crossed eye while trying to project seriousness' just right!"

Did Norton get the look right? Chilingerian thought so, answering back, "I think you nailed the essence of Elizabeth Holmes."