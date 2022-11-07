The Glass Onion Trailer Invites You to a Murder Mystery Party—With a Real Murder

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Who's the Best Detective in "Knives Out 2"

This murder mystery might not have a happy ending.

Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, takes Knives Out fans on another mystery in the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which Netflix released Oct. 7. The teaser follows Edward Norton's billionaire character as he invites an all-star cast—including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista—to a murder mystery party with a twist.

"I've invited you all to my island because tonight a murder will be committed," Norton's Miles Bron explains. "My murder."

Though Bron later adds that he won't be "playing dead the whole weekend," soon enough, a real murder is committed—and only Benoit Blanc can solve it. And as Monáe's Cassandra Brand points out, in this group of friends, everyone's a suspect.

"Everyone would stab a friend in the back," she tells the group, "to hold onto this rich bastard."

And although he got off scot-free in the first Knives Out film, this time around, Blanc himself may be in danger: In the last scene of the trailer, a gun is pointed at the back of his head.