Tish Cyrus "Headed Into the New Year Happy" With Boyfriend Dominic Purcell

New year, new romance.

Tish Cyrus is kicking off 2023 with boyfriend Dominic Purcell by her side. "Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell," Tish captioned a Dec. 31 Instagram photo with the Prison Break star. "Wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!"

This sweet relationship update comes just over one month after the manager, 55, confirmed her romance with the 52-year-old actor by posting a photo of them hugging at a pool. "Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm," Tish wrote on her Instagram Stores in late November, adding a heart emoji.

Prior to her romance with Dominic, Tish was married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years. The duo officially called it quits in April, with Tish filing court papers in Tennessee to divorce the "Old Town Road" singer. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she and Billy Ray hadn't lived together since February 2020.