Tish Cyrus "Headed Into the New Year Happy" With Boyfriend Dominic Purcell

One month after confirming her romance with actor Dominic Purcell, Tish Cyrus proved their relationship is going strong. See her message on the year ahead.

New year, new romance.

Tish Cyrus is kicking off 2023 with boyfriend Dominic Purcell by her side. "Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell," Tish captioned a Dec. 31 Instagram photo with the Prison Break star. "Wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!"

This sweet relationship update comes just over one month after the manager, 55, confirmed her romance with the 52-year-old actor by posting a photo of them hugging at a pool. "Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm," Tish wrote on her Instagram Stores in late November, adding a heart emoji.

Prior to her romance with Dominic, Tish was married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years. The duo officially called it quits in April, with Tish filing court papers in Tennessee to divorce the "Old Town Road" singer. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she and Billy Ray hadn't lived together since February 2020.

photos
Tish Cyrus Steps Out After Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce

Throughout their relationship Tish and Billy Ray welcomed kids Miley Cyrus, 30, Braison Cyrus, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 22. Tish is also mom to Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship, while Billy Ray is dad to son, Christopher, 30, from his relationship with Kristin Luckey.

And while Tish enjoys her budding relationship with Dominic, Billy Ray has also entered a new romantic chapter. 

Back in November, Billy Ray, 61, confirmed his engagement to 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose, telling People he's now in a "good" place after a "bad" time period.

So, as both Tish and Billy Ray step into new romantic eras, see how your fave stars are also kicking off 2023!

Instagram
Ava Phillippe

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle," the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe captioned a pic of herself in the ER. "All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels."

Twitter
Cher & Alexander Edwards

"Happy New Year Daddy," Cher captioned a Twitter pic of boyfriend Alexander Edwards kissing her cheek. 

Instagram
Anne Hathaway

"Happy New Year," the Devil Wears Prada alum captioned her sparkling Instagram selfie. 

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

"Byebye 2022," the Don't Worry Darling director captioned her celebratory Instagram Story photo.

SplashNews.com
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

The couple stepped out together for a New Year's Eve celebration at Silver Lining Lounge at Moxy LES in NYC.

SplashNews.com
Emma Stone

The Oscar winner was also among the stars at the NYE bash in New York City.

Instagram
Johnny McDaid & Courteney Cox

The Friends star captioned sweet Instagram photos with her longtime love, "Happy GMT New Year!"

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"Many blessings for the new year," the Glass Onion actress wrote to her social media followers. 

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

The supermodel celebrated the holiday alongside sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber, writing on Instagram Story, "happy happy new year [heart emoji] sending so much love."

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder shared a glimpse of her New Year's Eve attire on Instagram Story.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and singer G Flip celebrated 2023 alongside their pals.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Khai

"HAPPY NEW YEAR Y'ALL," the supermodel captioned an Instagram Story photo of daughter Khai with a Prada purse. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake," the Office alum captioned her New Year's Eve post. "And this is what it looks like. Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house and no one wanted to be in the picture. Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place. Happy New Year!"

