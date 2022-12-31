Meghan McCain Shares Message for Her Fellow "Nepo Babies"

Watch : Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain has entered the chat.

The daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain shared her take on the hot topic of nepotism in Hollywood, urging family members of celebrities to accept their advantages in life and the industry.

"To my fellow 'Nepo babies'—just acknowledge your privilege, the opportunities your last name has gotten you and move on," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 29. "It's pretty simple."

Meghan continued, "At some point talent and grit comes into play but let's stop acting like this is in anyway a rational burden that people know who [our] parents are—you sound like assholes."

The TV personality, a mom of one with a baby on the way, had also weighed in on the subject of nepotism on-air on The View in July 2021, a week before she ended her run as a co-host.

In 2022, debate on the role nepotism plays in paving the path to a star's success increased. Vulture's Dec. 19 article "How The Neo Baby Was Born" went viral, while TikTokers have produced thousands of videos dissecting celebrity family trees, often accusing those who found fame of riding the coattails of their A-List relatives.