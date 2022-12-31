Barbara Walters Dead at 93: The View Co-Hosts and Other Stars Mourn Trailblazer

The View co-hosts, past and present, are honoring late legendary journalist Barbara Walters, who blazed a trail for them and other women in broadcasting.
Walters, the ABC daytime talk show's creator and main star, died at age 93 on Dec. 30 at her home in New York. While younger generations may know the TV icon from The View, she leaves behind a larger legacy: She was the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast and became known as one of the most high-profile interviewers.
"What a long and eventful, legendary life she had," Rosie O'Donnell, who co-hosted The View between 2006 and 2007 and again between 2014 and 2015, said in a TikTok video. "Spoke to every prominent world leader. Interviewed everyone who is anyone. And I was lucky enough to be in her orbit for a good many years."
In addition to O'Donnell, Walters also received heartfelt tributes from other The View alumni, such as Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Star Jones and Lisa Ling, current co-hosts such as Sunny Hostin, as well as well as top female TV news personalities such as the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.
Walters retired in 2014 after more than 50 years in broadcasting. On her last day at The View table, surprise guest Oprah Winfrey welcomed in more than 20 prominent female journalists and TV personalities who literally lined up inside the studio to express their thanks to Walters. Videos of the powerful TV tribute went viral after her death.
"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," Winfrey wrote on Instagram. "She was indeed a Trailblazer."
See more tributes to Walters below: