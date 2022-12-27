Jana Kramer Celebrates Christmas a Day Late After Kids Spend Holiday With Mike Caussin

Watch : 5 Holiday Movies Straight Off the Naughty List!

Jana Kramer's holiday family photo is simply the nicest thing.

As the One Tree Hill alum shared, Jana had a belated Christmas celebration with kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4, after they spent the holiday itself with their dad, Mike Caussin.

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today," she wrote alongside a carousel of a photo and videos of the trio shared to Instagram Dec. 26. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic. Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea."

However, the mom of two noted there was a bit of a damper on their festivities. "And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking," she added. "And an ear infection for Jace."

Nonetheless, Jana, who finalized her divorce from Mike in July 2021 after nearly six years of marriage, is still nothing short of merry when it comes to the occasion.