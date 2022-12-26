Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

It's all about love for Diddy during the holidays.

On Christmas Day, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love Sean Combs.

(As a refresher, Diddy also shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and co-parents daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman. The Grammy winner also raised Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie James, 15, with late ex Kim Porter).

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" he wrote alongside a pair of photos shared to Instagram Dec. 25, featuring everyone wearing matching pajamas. "LOVE."

The festive family photo comes just a little more than two weeks after the entrepreneur, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021, announced that he recently welcomed a daughter named after him.