Diddy Announces Birth of Baby Girl Named After Him

Watch : Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man"

Surprise!

On Dec. 10, Sean Love "Diddy" Combs made a major announcement on social media: His family has grown.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021, did not clarify his comments further. E! News has reached out to the 53-year-old's rep for more details.

TMZ quoted a source close to Diddy as saying that the baby was born in October. The identity of her mother was not made public.

Diddy shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and co-parents daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman. Diddy also raised Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie James, 15, with late ex Kim Porter.