Emily Ratajkowski Shares New Insight Into Her Dating Life Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski, who has recently been linked to Pete Davidson, revealed on her podcast what made her feel "defiant" regarding her decision to download dating apps.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 22, 2022 9:44 PMTags
CelebritiesEmily RatajkowskiPete Davidson
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game

We're swiping right for Emily Ratajkowski.

After all, the model recently shared she's on dating apps for the first time amid a sparking romance with Pete Davidson. During a Dec. 22 episode of her podcast High Low, Emily—who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—explained what ultimately drew her to download the unnamed app.

"I was like, 'f--k it,'" she said while scrolling though the app, according to People. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

However, the My Body author—who shares 21-month-old son Sylvester with Sebastian—went on to share her dissatisfaction with a particular dating app.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she continued. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Emily has been linked to Pete in recent months after being spotted on several outings, including a court-side hangout at a New York Knicks game late November. (Sitting next to them was Jordan Sparks, who told E! News that the pair "sounded like they were having a great time.")

photos
Emily Ratajkowski's My Body Bombshells

A source close to Emily exclusively told E! News earlier in November that while the relationship is "very new," they've been in "nonstop communication."

"Emily is super into Pete right now," the source said. "It's a chill relationship so far."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

3

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye

The insider explained that as it stands, the Gone Girl actress and the Saturday Night Live alum have enjoyed getting to know each other.

"There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him," they continued. "Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."

Trending Stories

1

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

3

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye

4

The Truth About Those Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Photos

5

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Latest News

See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up

Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Responds to Nepotism Debate

See the RHOSLC Cast's Glamorous Season 3 Reunion Looks

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence On His Parents' Prison Sentence

Emily Ratajkowski Gives Dating Life Updates Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

The Truth About Those Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Photos

We Finally Have Proof Adult Van Is Alive on Yellowjackets