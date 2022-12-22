That '90s Show Trailer Reunites Eric, Kelso, Jackie and the Whole Gang

Watch : 5 Holiday Movies Straight Off the Naughty List!

Head on back to Point Place.

Netflix has released the first trailer for That '90s Show, a sequel series to the beloved That '70s Show, and it shows that the original gang—including Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama)—still loves Wisconsin.

Though the series, set in 1995, follows Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) as she visits grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) for the summer, eager fans can see snatches of the original gang together, including promos for Fez's new hair salon, Chez Fez, and a shot of Kelso and Jackie together (!).

But, the themes of family, friendship and laughter will still be apparent in this series, as Eric, Donna, Red and Kitty discuss what to do with the newly-rebellious Leia at the end of the trailer.

"All I know," Eric tells his family, "is that I'm going to love her and stand behind her, no matter what."