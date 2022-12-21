Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss One Week After His Death

Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The So You Think You Can Dance star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40.

"My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned her Dec. 21 Instagram post which featured a selfie of the longtime pair. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

Indeed, his presence is missed by many. "There is so much love coming to you," wrote Ellen DeGeneres, whose talk show featured Boss as the resident DJ and executive producer. "I hope you can feel it."

While The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner added "So much love. We got you," Holker's fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Derek Hough wrote, "We love you Ally. We all have you."

And her friends and family are there to support her. "Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers," commented Nikki Bella. Added Julianne Hough, "Wrapping you and your family in so much love."