The Witcher Showrunner Promises a "Heroic Sendoff" for Henry Cavill in Season 3

Henry Cavill won't be going quietly.

The star of Netflix's The Witcher, who announced his departure from the series in October, will be getting a sendoff to rival the Continent's royals, according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich. The writer-producer explained that since the upcoming season three—Cavill's last as Geralt of Rivia—is based nearly "one-to-one" on author Andrzej Sapkowski's Time of Contempt book, the plotline was a natural fit for a big goodbye.

"Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich shared in a Dec. 21 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri, and to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that."

Hissrich added that when Geralt returns in season four with Liam Hemsworth in the role, the character will have a "new mission in mind" and be "slightly different" from what fans might expect—which she quipped is an "understatement" because of the recasting.