The Witcher Reveals Major Details About Season 3

Sharpen those swords—season three of The Witcher is coming.

The third season of the epic Netflix fantasy starring Henry Cavill is currently in production, it was announced April 4.

The announcement was made by the show's official Twitter account, which posted a set photo with the caption: "Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!"

The exciting news also came with some insight about what's to come in season three.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the upcoming season's plot summary shared. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers."

Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia alongside Freya Allen (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) in the drama, based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, which was then turned into a massively popular video game series.