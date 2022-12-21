Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows

Kids pull the darnedest pranks.

Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.

"So funny, the fake eyebrows filter," the caption over the video read, suggesting that North was using a camera filter to make Kim's eyebrows appear thinner onscreen. The young girl then woke Kim up from her slumber, saying, "Mom, get up."

So, how did Kim react? After opening her eyes and seeing what's on screen, the reality star quipped, "North, this is not funny."

This isn't the first time North has punk'd Kim using social media filters. On Dec. 17, the mother-daughter duo shared another video to their joint TikTok account in which North spilled a drink on the floor. Kim then looked on disapprovingly, as a camera filter distorted the SKKN by KIM founder's features.